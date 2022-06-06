View all newsletters
June 6, 2022

Canada provides funding for 147 railway projects

The funding will be used for infrastructure improvements and the development of modern technologies.

Canada
The funded projects will include 120 grade-crossing improvements and five crossing infrastructure projects. Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

The Canadian Government has allocated around C$24m ($19m) for 147 projects across the country as part of the Rail Safety Improvement Programme.

This move is part of the government’s strategy to improve railway safety besides enhancing public confidence in the nation’s rail transportation system.

The funded projects include 120 grade-crossing improvements, five crossing infrastructure projects, 10 grade crossing closures, and 12 technology and research projects across the country.

Over C$13m ($10m) will be used for 58 grade crossing, infrastructure, and research projects in Ontario.

Canada Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: “Investing in rail safety in Ontario and other parts of Canada will help keep communities safe. Since its inception four years ago, the Rail Safety Improvement Program has provided more than $107m to enhance rail safety.

“We will continue to invest in projects that improve our rail system and that help keep Canadians safe.”

The investment is also expected to help cut down safety risks and drive economic growth by creating jobs.

Last month, Dagmar Construction won a contract from Metrolinx for the Kitchener GO Corridor Expansion project in Canada.

Dagmar, a Bird Construction unit, was tasked with carrying out railway track, signal, and station works associated with the project.

