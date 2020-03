Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Russian Railways has suspended rail services to Estonia, Belarus and Azerbaijan to control the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Russian Railways has coordinated with Estonian Railways to temporarily suspend the passenger rail services between Estonia and Russia from 20 March.

According to the notice issued by Belarusian Railways, passenger trains and direct and trailer carriages between Belarus and Russia will not operate.



The suspension excludes the major trains operating from Moscow and St Petersburg. A total of ten trains will continue operations between Belarus and Russia.

The Russian Government has prohibited the entry of foreigners which includes the nationals and people entering from the Republic of Belarus, effective from 18 March to 1 May.

Due to this rule, only Russian citizens can cross the border using the trains still in operation.

In addition, the trains operating between Azerbaijan and Russia have been suspended. The decision was taken with Azerbaijan Railways.

Russian Railways stated that it will make an announcement when the rail services are back into operations.

Passengers can return the unused train tickets within six months and will not be charged any extra cancellation fees.

