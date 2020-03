Visit our COVID-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Transport for London (TfL) in the UK has implemented different temporary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to ensure passenger safety.

The move takes place after the UK Government issued a notice to stop unnecessary social contact.

Starting from 19 March, around 40 London Underground (LU) stations that do not have interchanges with other rail lines will be shut down.



From 20 March, services on the Waterloo & City line will also be suspended.

Additionally, the all-night ‘Night Tube’ service and the all-night ‘Night Overground’ service will not operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

The staff that is freed up will be redeployed to maintain the usual LU services.

From 23 March, the frequency of other services will also be reduced to offer transport services for critical workers, which is expected to ensure that the other trains are not overcrowded.

In Zone 1, Tube trains will be operated every 4min and TfL expects this to further decrease in the future.

Similarly, the London Overground, TfL Rail, the DLR and London Trams will also offer reduced services from next week.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.

“Frontline staff across our health and care service – as well as those ensuring Londoners stay safe and can access food and other essentials – should be commended for their hard work. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.

“I’m urging Londoners to only use public transport for essential journeys. Everyone should follow this and the other advice to help keep themselves and each other safe.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 8,800 and infected over 218,000 people around the world. The UK has 2,626 confirmed cases with 71 deaths so far.

