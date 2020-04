Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The UK’s Network Rail Anglia Region has appealed to its former signalling employees to return to ensure that the signal boxes and control centres are open throughout the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Network Rail has asked the former employees in Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk to return, ensuring rail services are operational to transport vital food and medical supplies to different parts of the UK, as well as essential workers such as doctors and nurses to their workplace.

The rail operator stated that signallers are important to keep the railway running safely.



With the help from additional signallers, workers and other signallers can self-isolate. This will help Network Rail be prepared for the future.

Network Rail Anglia operations head David Davidson said: “We’re working hard to get key workers to their jobs and to transport food and medical supplies around the country. Signallers are crucial to keep this going and we need former workers to help us provide back-up if some of our staff can’t come to work.

“We’re appealing for signallers who’ve retired, moved on to other careers or left the railway to come back and help us keep signal boxes and control centres open. Full retraining will be given.”

Last week, Network Rail appealed to its former signallers from the Southern Region, Bedfordshire, Lincolnshire, Peterborough, East Midlands, North East and Yorkshire to return.

The UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps stated that railway operators have the option to temporarily transition to Emergency Measures Agreements.