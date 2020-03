Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

In light of two new Covid-19 cases reported in Hyderabad this week, Telangana Government has stepped up measures to improve the rail and road transport cleanliness across the city.

After Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) implemented similar measures regarding cleanliness, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao also requested authorities in Hyderabad to implement the same.

He tweeted: “Request MDs of @hmrgov @ltmhyd to start the same in HYD Metro Rail immediately. Also Request Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu to direct TSRTC to do the same asap.”



The Hyderabad Metro Rail has briefed its employees of the preventive measures and the common areas in the stations will be cleaned daily after operational hours using soap and detergents.

The Metro rail plans to make announcements for passengers and has stated that there is no decrease in daily ridership as of now.

Additionally, state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses will also undergo preventive cleaning measures.

The epidemic has so far killed more than 3,100 people and infected more than 93,000 people around the world. India has 28 confirmed cases with two cases in Hyderabad.