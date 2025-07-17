The Northlander service, once operational, will offer southbound departures from Timmins and northbound journeys from Toronto. Credit: Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock.com.

The Ontario government has awarded EllisDon a contract to commence construction on Timmins-Porcupine Station, the northern terminal station of Northlander rail service.

This project is poised to bolster northern industries, the resources sector, and tourism, contributing to economic resilience amid tariffs and uncertainty.

The Timmins-Porcupine Station will offer modern amenities such as accessible washrooms, various seating options, and a ticket counter, enhancing the travel experience for commuters.

The station’s outdoor features are set to include an accessible platform, motor coach bays, and pedestrian pathways, as well as a taxi stand and a dedicated area for passenger pickups and drop-offs.

Early construction work that is currently underway at the station includes the development of a platform, parking facilities, and a waiting area for passengers.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria said: “Our government is getting shovels in the ground on this critical station, delivering on our promise to bring back the Northlander and better connect northern communities to jobs, health care and opportunity.

“It’s all part of our plan to protect Ontario in the face of unprecedented US tariffs. We’re supporting northern industries and the resource sector, unlocking economic growth and investing in infrastructure that builds a stronger, more resilient future for Ontario.”

In addition to the station construction, adjustments are being made along the Northlander track to modify curves, which will enable the train to operate at higher speeds and with reduced disruptions.

The Northlander service, once operational, will offer southbound departures from Timmins and northbound journeys from Toronto, running up to seven days a week to accommodate seasonal travel patterns. Passengers will benefit from 16 stops in each direction, including a rail link to Cochrane.

Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans said: “The Northlander will fundamentally shift how people move across the province, creating more connections to the province’s integrated transportation network.

“The Northlander will provide improved access to essential services, such as health care and education, while supporting economic prosperity and tourism in the region, strengthening the connection between the north and the south.”

In a related development, the Ontario government previously awarded a contract last December, for the refurbishment of platforms and the installation of shelters along the Northlander corridor.

This contract includes the reconstruction of platforms at several stations, such as Cochrane, Englehart, and North Bay, and aims to improve accessibility, lighting, and signage.

