An FCC digital render of how Dublin metro rail stations could look. Credit: FCC

A consortium comprising John Laing Group, FCC, Meridiam, RATP Dev, and Alstom has been formed to pursue the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the MetroLink project in Dublin, Ireland.

This initiative is outlined in a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) and marks a step towards enhancing Dublin’s transport infrastructure.

The MetroLink project, which spans 18.8km, will primarily operate underground and aims to improve connectivity across the Greater Dublin Area while addressing congestion and promoting sustainability.

This automated, driverless metro system will provide a direct rail link between Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport for the first time.

FCC Concesiones managing director Ramon Gomez said: “FCC has extensive international experience in the design, construction and financing large-scale international railway infrastructures in Doha, Riyadh, Madrid, Barcelona, Panama, Lisboa, Lima, Malaga and Toronto.

“We are very excited about the consortium and about participating in this key infrastructure project for the country.”

The consortium combines expertise in infrastructure development, automated metro operations, and engineering, with partners possessing knowledge of Dublin’s transport landscape.

The group is currently preparing for the pre-qualification and bidding phases.

Alstom Ireland managing director Piers Wood said: “Alstom is proud to partner with FCC, Meridiam, John Laing and RATP Dev to bid for MetroLink, a landmark project for Ireland’s future.

“Our consortium represents an ideal mix of technical expertise, operational know-how and financial strength, ensuring a world-class metro system that will benefit the Greater Dublin Area for generations to come.”

Alstom will leverage its experience in metro systems and railway technology, while FCC will oversee civil engineering tasks.

RATP Dev will contribute operational and maintenance expertise, and Meridiam, along with John Laing, will bring financial management and investment capabilities to the consortium.

John Laing CEO Andrew Truscott said: “MetroLink is a nationally significant investment in Ireland’s future. Ensuring this vital project is delivered with long-term value for the public, by partners with proven expertise, is key to our consortium.

“John Laing is proud to join forces with our internationally renowned expert partners, combining financial strength with deep experience in delivering landmark metro and rail infrastructure around the globe.”

