Connect 6ix wins $6.7bn contract for Ontario Line RSSOM Package

The Ontario Line will be a 15.6km new rapid transit line with 15 stations. Credit: Sophia Hilmar from Pixabay.

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected Connect 6ix team to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations, and Maintenance (RSSOM) package.

This contract is valued at C$9bn ($6.7bn), including C$2.3bn ($1.7bn) for capital costs.

The remaining C$6.7bn ($5bn) will be used for short-term construction financing and transaction costs, train costs, and 30-year operations and maintenance, lifecycle, and long-term financing.

The Connect 6ix team includes the applicant lead, Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Salini Impreglio Canada Holding), and Transdev Canada, as well as design teams such as Hitachi Rail and IBI Group Professional Services (Canada).

It also includes the construction teams Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction and Impreglio Civil Works, and NGE Contracting.

The operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation team comprises Hitachi Rail and Transdev Canada, while National Bank Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking are the financial advisers.

Connect 6ix will start operating and maintaining the Ontario Line for a 30-year term following the completion of all the civil infrastructure elements and systems from the Ontario Line North and South segments.

The new 15.6km rapid transit line will operate between the Ontario Science Centre and Exhibition/Ontario Place in Toronto. It will have 15 stations, including six interchange stations.

It is said to offer 40 connections to other subways, buses, streetcar, light-rail transit, and regional rail services.