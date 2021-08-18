Colombia starts rail yard construction of Bogota Metro subway line

The commencement of the project will provide over 17,000 direct job opportunities. Credit: Mirko Bozzato from Pixabay.

Colombia has commenced construction on the rail yard of Bogota Metro’s first subway track.

Construction of the subway line has been undertaken by a consortium of Chinese companies China Harbor Engineering Company and Xi’an Metro Company.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez was quoted by Xinhua as saying: “We are making the dream of all Bogotan citizens come true, making progress on the construction of the first line of the Bogota Metro. Few projects are going to improve quality of life more.”

This project, which will reduce the travel time by half, is expected to enhance both productivity and mobility.

The commencement of the project will provide over 17,000 direct job opportunities, along with thousands of indirect jobs.



According to the Metro Line 1 SAS firm legal representative Wu Yu, construction of the rail yard and train storing and maintenance zone has created 350 new jobs.

Bogota Metro Company manager Leonidas Narvaez said: “The project will help revive Bogota’s economy with the participation of at least nine local companies.

“This is a historic moment for Bogota, the rail yard is the heart of the first metro line.”

He added that eventually the subway system may support the operations of 60 trains with its northward expansion.

The first line, which will stretch for around 23.9km, is anticipated to commence operations in 2028.

In 2018, the World Bank agreed to support the development of the metro rail project in Bogota in a bid to promote mobility and public transportation in the city.

The bank initially provided $70m in funds as a part of the $600m requested by the government and the remaining $530m were meant for future operations.

The Inter-American Development Bank and European Investment Bank also agreed to finance the Bogota Metro project.