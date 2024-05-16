The metro rail provider in Hong Kong has provided an update on its current construction projects.
Capital works director for the MTR Corporation Carl Devlin explained the operations on five main major projects in what he described as a “significant year” for the Special Administrative Region’s rail network.
The five major works are:
• Oyster Bay Station cable diversion and piling works;
• Tung Chung Line Extension turnout installation and track diversion, and tunnel boring works;
• Kwu Tung Station on the East Rail Line bulk excavation;
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
• Tuen Mun South Extension piling and foundation works along Tuen Mun River;
• Hung Shui Kiu Station on the Tuen Ma Line, removal of viaduct parapet walls before main works commencement.
“Pushing forward the new railway projects as scheduled and maintaining safe and reliable train operations at the same time is the primary objective of the Capital Works Team. The team is leveraging our extensive experience and striving for excellence to maintain our robust and comprehensive project management on projects delivery,” said Devlin.
Progress is making a conservative pace because much of the work has to be undertaken on operating railway lines, meaning the “Golden Two Hours” of non-operating time is key for construction and extension teams.
The new and upgraded rail network is part of Hong Kong and the MTR Corporation’s “Go Beyond Boundaries” plan, which is expected to provide at least 20,000 jobs.