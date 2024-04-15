Like the current rolling stock, the new trains will be designed to Disney spec. Credit: Vivi Ramadhani /Shutterstock

Hong Kong’s metro rail operator MTR has announced a “renewal plan” for its dedicated line serving the Disneyland Hong Kong resort.

The line opened in 2005 with the sole aim of easing tourist traffic to the holiday location. As part of MTR’s next five-year plan to 2027, the rolling stock on the two-stop line will be refreshed along with the signalling system.

MTR explained it would purchase three new four-car trains, which like current rolling stock will be designed with Disney’s help, “incorporating Disney-themed elements to create a magical journey for passengers.”

The new trains will be procured from Chinese rail and rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang.

Current rolling stock on the line operates automatically, but a key improvement will be the “advanced battery-driven systems” installed to allow running without pantographs to collect energy from overhead lines.

This decision was made to allow flexibility in future upgrades or extensions to the line, the Hong Kong public mobility corporation added.

“We look forward to applying new technologies including artificial intelligence in this comprehensive asset renewal project of the Disneyland Resort Line to create more favorable conditions for future railway facilities, operations and maintenance, and passenger experience,” explained Tony Lee, operations and innovation director at MTR Corporation.

The new signalling infrastructure will be supplied by Traffic Control Technology and will use “Communications-based Train Control” technology and “train-to-train” communication technology, according to MTR.

These improvements will go live in 2028 per current plans.

“As the replacement of trains and the signalling system are both complex works, we will implement the projects prudently and gradually, and carry out the relevant testing, safety verification and inspections in a stringent and orderly manner. Various tests and fine-tuning in accordance with international standards will also be conducted and the new trains and signalling system will be put into service upon the approval from relevant government departments,” Lee added.