The Egyptian Ministry of Transportation has begun trial operations of the Cairo metro network’s latest expansion, with the first passengers travelling on the new section of Line 3.
Spanning 7.1km, Section 3C connects Al-Tawfiqeya station in the west of the city to Cairo University in the south, covering five stations including Wadi Al-Nil Street, the League of Arab States stop, and the surface station Boulak Al-Dakrour.
The beginning of operations on the section marks the final opening stage for phase three of the metro’s Line 3, which began construction in 2006 and first opened in 2012.
The 41.2km long east-west line goes from the Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station to Kit Kat station before branching to Raws al-Farag in the north and Cairo University in the south.
While the 3C section is the final part of phase three for the line, the Cairo metro has also proposed a 4C section which would link Heliopolis station in the north east of the city with Cairo International Airport.
The launch of the new expansion showcases the significant investment put into Cairo and Egypt’s rail network in recent years, with the capital city region also at one end of the 850km Greater Cairo – Aswan railway line which was one of the most expensive rail construction projects in 2022, when it first began.
