Electrical Components produces parts for trams and metro rail. Credit: Skoda Group

Czech multimodal transport manufacturer Škoda Group has acquired electrical components OEM Cegelec. The company has been renamed Electric Components as it joins the Group operations.

Cegelec was owned by Vinci Energies, part of the French VINCI group, until Škoda Group purchased 100% of Cegelec shares. The company’s factory and headquarters are in Prague, Czechia.

The engineering firm produces electrical components for trams, metro and suburban rolling stock. It’s previously been contracted to modernise rolling stock with ČKD Praha.

Škoda said the expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition included “additional components for various public transport vehicles and an interesting range of services.”

The re-branded company will operate as a division of the Škoda Electric family. Its chairman explained the timing of the acquisition.

“Škoda Group is undergoing long-term development, which includes strengthening our R&D, production, and service capacities. We are looking forward to working with new colleagues and to working on interesting projects – both existing and new ones – that will soon await us,” said Karel Majer.