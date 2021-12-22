Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 22, 2021updated 23 Dec 2021 10:24am

Collision of two trains in Iran injures 22 people

Authorities have suspended metro services between Karaj and Tehran until further notice.

By Anushri Shukla

Iran
An investigation into the accident has already been launched. Credit: Joel Barwick on Unsplash.

At least 22 commuters have been injured after a subway and a high-speed train ran into each other in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The mishap took place near the Chitgar Metro Station on Line 5 of the Tehran Metro.

As seen on the State TV footage, the accident occurred when a metro operating on the Tehran-Karaj line derailed and collided with a high-speed train.

Following the mishap, the injured were immediately taken to the hospital.

With 22 wounded people, no casualties have been reported so far.

Iranian Relief Agency SözcüSü Müçteba Halidi said: “We sent 19 ambulances to the scene. The collision took place on the 5th metro line serving between Tehran and Karaj in the morning hours.”

Tehran Metro Company general manager Ali Azadi said: “An investigation has been launched regarding the accident. However, it is understood that the subway entered the high-speed train line and this caused the accident.”

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Presently, the process of separating the two trains is under progress.

Meanwhile, the authorities have put off metro services between Tehran and Karaj until further notice.

Besides, the security and metro disruptions are expected to increase until the completion of clearance operations.

An investigation into the accident has already been launched.

In 2015, Iran announced plans to invest $25bn during the upcoming ten years for the modernisation of its railway network.

The investment aims to extend Iran Railways’ track length from the 15,000km to 25,000km by 2025.

Related Companies
Ingeteam

Traction, Control and Auxiliary Systems for Rolling Stock

Visit Profile
Wayside Inspection Devices

Bogie Condition Monitoring and Hunting Detection for Rail Applications

Visit Profile
Specialist Mechanical Engineers

Custom HVAC and Filtration Systems for the Rail Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU