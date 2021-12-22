Collision of two trains in Iran injures 22 people

An investigation into the accident has already been launched. Credit: Joel Barwick on Unsplash.

At least 22 commuters have been injured after a subway and a high-speed train ran into each other in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The mishap took place near the Chitgar Metro Station on Line 5 of the Tehran Metro.

As seen on the State TV footage, the accident occurred when a metro operating on the Tehran-Karaj line derailed and collided with a high-speed train.

Following the mishap, the injured were immediately taken to the hospital.

With 22 wounded people, no casualties have been reported so far.

Iranian Relief Agency SözcüSü Müçteba Halidi said: “We sent 19 ambulances to the scene. The collision took place on the 5th metro line serving between Tehran and Karaj in the morning hours.”

Tehran Metro Company general manager Ali Azadi said: “An investigation has been launched regarding the accident. However, it is understood that the subway entered the high-speed train line and this caused the accident.”

Presently, the process of separating the two trains is under progress.

Meanwhile, the authorities have put off metro services between Tehran and Karaj until further notice.

By the Railway Technology team

Besides, the security and metro disruptions are expected to increase until the completion of clearance operations.

An investigation into the accident has already been launched.

In 2015, Iran announced plans to invest $25bn during the upcoming ten years for the modernisation of its railway network.

The investment aims to extend Iran Railways’ track length from the 15,000km to 25,000km by 2025.