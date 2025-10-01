The train is designed to reach speeds of up to 200km/h. Credit: CRRC Corporation Limited.

Chinese train maker CRRC has debuted its first standard intelligent regional train in Qingdao, Shandong Province, which is designed to offer improved travel access and experience.

The train has been constructed based on principles that include “intelligence, digitalisation, modularisation, sustainability, and integrated train–ground operation,” according to CRRC.

The company said standardised intelligent trains are now being used in demonstration applications.

CRRC Sifang chief designer Zhu Jianhua stated that the train is built on a standards framework led by China, and that 88% of its technical standards were developed independently.

The train incorporates over ten new technologies and has been updated in areas such as intelligence, safety, energy efficiency, operational costs, and passenger experience.

The train is designed to reach speeds of up to 200km/h and is described as the “fastest automated rail vehicle” currently in operation.

The standard intelligent regional train will operate on the Beijing–Xiong’an Express Line. It will shorten travel time between Xiong’an New Area and Beijing Daxing International Airport to 30 minutes and between Xiong’an New Area and Lize Business District to one hour, stated the company.

It features control technologies that allow for self-sensing, self-learning, and self-decision-making functions.

According to CRRC, these technologies have contributed to a reduction in operational failure rates by more than 95%.

The train also includes “hot-standby switching technology” that allows it to automatically switch to a backup system if a failure occurs.

On 23 September, CRRC exhibited the standard intelligent regional train, a 160km/h C-type regional train and several updated technologies and developments at the China International Industry Fair 2025 (CIIF 2025) in Shanghai.

