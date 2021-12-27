China launches new high-speed railway line in Shandong province

The new rail section will link the city of Qufu and Zhuangzhai townshi and Heze's Caoxian county. Credit: Charles Forerunner on Unsplash.

China has reportedly commenced operations on a new high-speed railway route in the Shandong province, enabling trains to operate at a speed of 350 km/h.

With this development, the city of Heze will come under China’s high-speed rail network.

The newly opened high-speed railway route, which is part of the high-speed railway between Shandong’s Rizhao City and Lankao in Henan Province, will cover a distance of 199km.

China Railway Jinan Group told Xinhua that the new rail section will link the city of Qufu and Zhuangzhai townshi and Heze’s Caoxian county.

The fastest train travels from Heze to the provincial capital Jinan in about one hour and 23 minutes and to Beijing in less than three hours.

This route is expected to improve transport interconnectivity between the plain area in central China and the southern regions of Shandong.

According to the report, the company considers this rail line of “massive significance to promoting regional economic and social development”.

This development comes after China opened two new high-speed railway lines in its Central and North-East regions.

The first route stretches 245km in Central China’s Hunan province, linking Zhangjiajie and Huaihua in one hour and ten minutes.



The other new high-speed railway spans from Mudanjiang to Jiamusi in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, covering 372km and allowing trains to run at 250km/h.

Last week, China announced plans to launch a maglev system with a top speed of 600km/h as well as high-speed trains in a vacuum tube.