China aims to launch 600km/h maglev system, vacuum tube trains

China is preparing to enhance its technology advantages in railway systems by 2025. Credit: 终有 那天 on Unsplash.

China is reportedly planning to introduce a high-speed maglev system capable of operating at a top speed of 600km/hr and high-speed trains in a vacuum tube.

These are expected to bolster the country’s technology assets, along with research and development.

The national railway regulator National Railway Administration (NRA) unveiled this proposal under a five-year plan for railway science and technology innovation.

This development is projected to be completed in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), which is China’s primary development strategy aimed at supporting science and technology innovations in railway systems.

By deploying technically advanced equipment and applicable railway capabilities, China is preparing to enhance its technology advantages in railway systems by 2025.

For attaining comprehensive security, China will focus on sustainable and low-carbon solutions, along with the overall improvement in technology.

As part of the plan, passenger trains will also be developed that will run at a speed of 400km/hr.

Besides, the country will engineer trains that will have the capacity to transport heavy loads of 30,000t.

Other developments for improving the nation’s railway architecture include BeiDou satellite navigation, 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, and more.

In July this year, China unveiled a high-speed maglev train that can run at a top speed of 600km/h in Qingdao, Shandong Province.

This train is said to be the world’s fastest maglev transportation system to be launched in the assembly line. Earlier this month, China unveiled two new high-speed railway lines in its Central and North-East regions.