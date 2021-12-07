China opens two new high-speed rail tracks

China has launched two new high-speed railway lines in its Central and North-East regions to support regional social and economic development.

These new routes are said to be a representative of the country’s ability to establish rail lines in distinct climates and geographic settings.

According to the national railway operator China State Railway Group, the tracks will provide better travel experiences, and boost local tourism.

The first line spans 245km in Central China’s Hunan province and connects Zhangjiajie and Huaihua in one hour and ten minutes.

This route will support a designed speed of 350km/h and features seven stations.



The Zhangjiajie-Jishou-Huaihua line also moves through the towns of Furong and Fenghuang.

In December 2016, the project was initiated, which included the construction of 162 bridges and 118 tunnels covering 223.9km, encompassing more than 90% of the railway.

The other new high-speed railway stretches from Mudanjiang to Jiamusi in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

This easternmost high-speed rail in China spans 372km, enabling trains to travel at a speed of 250km/h.

The Mudanjiang-Jiamusi line moves through Changbai Mountains where temperatures can drop to as low as -40°C.

Comprising 34 tunnels and 173 bridges along the line, the route will cover the distance from Mudanjiang to Jiamusi in two hours.

Due to cold climate conditions, rail engineers opted for cold-resistant power signal equipment and deployed snow melting systems for secure operations in sub-zero settings.

Furthermore, the operating electric multiple units have been altered to adapt to low-temperature environments, wind, and snow.

Last month, China signed the first inter-governmental agreement with Laos for a cross-border railway service.

