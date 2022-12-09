The funds will be used to build 10km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College with nine stations. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted a $780m multitranche financing facility (MFF) to expand the metro rail network in Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The funding will be used to construct new lines, as well as enhance the connectivity of the metro rail system in Tamil Nadu’s capital city.

ADB’s financing will help build 10.1km of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2. It will include nine metro stations and system components.

The amount will also be used to construct 10km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College with nine stations.

It will also enable the development of 31km of system components, including electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

The stations will integrate disaster and climate-resilient elements while having features to meet the requirements of the elderly, women, children, transgender, and differently abled people.

Multimodal interchanges and facilities will be constructed along metro rail corridors to enhance commuters’ experience such as drop-off and pick-up areas, sheltered waiting areas, bicycle facilities, and passenger information.

Furthermore, Chennai Metro Rail will receive a further $1m in technical assistance (TA) grants for the planning and management of the metro network’s multimodal integration.

The grant will help detect the first and last-mile connectivity requirements, in addition to exploring opportunities for transit-oriented development.

ADB South Asia senior transport specialist Andri Heriawan said: “This project will expand Chennai’s metro rail system to provide a safe and integrated transport solution essential in improving urban mobility and make the city more livable.

“By fostering a shift to less greenhouse-gas-emitting metro systems, it will also benefit climate change mitigation and, through appropriate design elements, improve resilience to climate change.”