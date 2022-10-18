Chemet and Nexxiot collaborate on digitalisation of rail tank cars

Nexxiot's Asset Intelligence technology will help Chemet’s clients to access the real-time location of equipped railway tank cars. Credit: Nexxiot / PRNewswire.

Chemet, which makes stationary and transportable pressure tanks and vessels for liquefied gases, has chosen Nexxiot for the digitalisation of its railway tank cars portfolio.

Nexxiot’s Asset Intelligence technology will be integrated into Chemet’s newly manufactured rail tank cars.

It will help Chemet’s clients access the real-time location of equipped railway tank cars, monitor total mileage, and shocks besides receiving notifications if the tank sees significant temperature changes.

Nexxiot’s sensors and data analytics will also help quickly notify adverse conditions to avoid more damage.

Poland and France-based Chemet is claimed to be the first European manufacturer to completely digitalise its railway tank car offerings.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund said: “We want to celebrate Chemet’s bold move to fully digitalise their manufactured tank cars.

“The deployment is an important step in the digitalisation of tanks and sets an example for the industry to aspire to.”

Chemet commercial operations director Bartosz Urbaniak said: “Partnering with Nexxiot allows CHEMET to offer fully digitalised tank cars and eliminates the need for our customers to undergo the rigorous process of identifying, mounting and coordinating the rollout of new technology themselves.”

Serving the European tank cars market, Chemet manufactures up to 500 complete tank cars and 1,000 tanks per annum for the railway sector.

These tankers are mostly used for the transportation of dangerous goods, including LPG, ammonia, chemical products, by rail clients such as ERMEWA, ARETZ and GATX Europe.