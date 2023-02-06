The system allows drivers to choose an appropriate speed in compliance with SIL4. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a contract from ČD-Telematika to deliver European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The ETCS Level 2 system will be deployed on 7 Pendolino vehicles of the Line 680 as well as on the 66 electric vehicles operating on the Line 471.

As per the contract, Alstom will be responsible for the design and implementation of the solution.

ČD – Telematika board of directors chairman Jan Hobza said: “ČD – Telematika is one of the leaders in the field of retrofitting driving vehicles with the European Train Control System ETCS.

“We are really pleased to join forces with the leading ETCS supplier, Alstom, for the retrofitting of two of ČD’s major series, namely the 680 Pendolino and the 471 series known as CityElefant.”

ETCS Level 2 has been designed to facilitate a continuous digital radio communication with train movements depending on “signalling block occupation detection by the trackside system”.

The system is claimed to enhance the speed, punctuality, and capacity of trains.

Additionally, it allows the drivers to choose an appropriate speed with adherence to SIL4, said to be the highest safety level under EN 50129.

Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia managing director Dan Kurucz said: “I am proud that we offer adaptable, competitive signalling solutions capable of increasing train operation frequency and safety on rail.

“ETCS Level 2 is the optimal signalling solution for current needs and Alstom’s proven solution includes best-in-class features with a flexible, upgradeable design.”

Alstom Group’s signalling facility in Charleroi will deliver the on-board equipment as well as provide engineering of the signalling systems.

The French company also agreed to offer maintenance for ten years, which covers spare parts and repairs.