Spain’s CAPTRAIN España has signed an agreement with Alpha Trains to lease up to 21 new-build EURO6000 locomotives.

Alpha Trains has also executed a frame contract with Stadler Valencia to buy the six-axle EURO6000 multi-system.

CAPTRAIN España and Alpha Trains have finalised the initial order for 11 EURO6000 locomotives.

Of the initial order, five EURO6000 will have a standard gauge and certification to operate on the Spanish, French and Luxembourg networks.

With this, the trains will be used to haul trains from Spain on North Sea Mediterranean, Mediterranean and Atlantic rail freight corridors.



The other six units will be equipped with Iberian gauge. They can operate heavy freight trains in Spain on the new 25kV electrified lines, mainly through the soon-to-be-launched Pajares tunnel.

The locomotives will be delivered in the second semester of next year and produced at the plant in Albuixech, Valencia.

This order follows the partnership between Stadler Valencia, CAPTRAIN España, Alpha Trains and SNCF engineering teams.

As a result of this cooperation, the teams have developed a new type of locomotive that will permit the transport of heavy freight trains in the Mediterranean Corridor railway line.

The order submitted by CAPTRAIN España and Alpha Trains is the first received by Stadler for this type of locomotive.

CAPTRAIN España Board president Miquel Llevat said: “Once again, this shows up the strong commitment of CAPTRAIN España to develop and enlarge the freight railway market in Spain and to maximise the utilisation of the newly built railroad infrastructures.

“We will continue pushing for the sustainable and profitable rail transport development, to help the states to fulfil the European Commission target of a 30% rail freight share in 2030.”