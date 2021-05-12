Canadian Pacific selects Leclanché for locomotive project

A Leclanché lithium-ion battery pack, similar to the one being used in the CP hydrogen-powered locomotive project. Credit: Leclanché.

Canadian Pacific (CP) has selected Leclanché for the supply of battery technology for its Hydrogen Locomotive Programme.

Apart from the battery technology, CP will also receive Leclanché’s energy management software, which will be integrated with the fuel cell modules.

Operating a 21,000km rail network across Canada and the US, CP has developed the project to assess the collective readiness of the technologies for the freight rail sector.

Rail service trials and qualification testing will be carried out by the company after the locomotive becomes operational.

Leclanché CEO Anil Srivastava said: “This project further expands our addressable market to include electrification of the freight rail sector, representing a major global opportunity for the reduction of greenhouse gases.



“Our battery systems and energy management software solution significantly increase the total energy efficiency compared to standalone fuel cell modules, reducing the total cost of ownership.

“In addition to North America, we are currently looking at the freight train market in Europe, Australia, Brazil and South Africa, all of which are ideally suited for the transformation of their current diesel stock.”

CP will retrofit a line-haul diesel freight locomotive with hydrogen fuel cells and Leclanché’s lithium-ion batteries to power the locomotive’s electric traction motors.

In December 2020, CP announced its plans to develop North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive.

Switzerland-based Leclanché provides eTransport solutions, including battery modules, battery management system, lithium cells and battery packs.

Since 2019, the company has delivered and commissioned more than 430 high-capacity marine racks and commercial vehicle battery packs to several sectors.