TransLink commences new Canada Line SkyTrain Station construction

An artistic rendering of the Capstan Station entrance. Credit: TransLink.

Canadian public transport operator TransLink has started construction on a new Canada Line SkyTrain station.

The new Capstan Station is expected to provide improved transit to the City of Richmond and the Capstan Village area.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said: “Capstan Station will be the cornerstone of making Capstan Village centred around zero-emission, fast, and reliable transit.

“This growing urban community is projected to bring up to 16,000 new residents to Richmond, and this new transit station will help position our city as an even more attractive place to live.”

The new station will feature dual escalator sets, commercial retail space, a larger concourse, as well as public art. It will also provide a waiting space, along with an increased platform length.



TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said: “Fast, frequent, reliable, and accessible transit is the best way to build strong communities.

“The new Capstan Station will be built right in the heart of a growing community and will help make transit the number one transportation option for so many new and current residents of Capstan Village.”

The station, which is expected to open in 2023, will offer easier access to rapid transit between Aberdeen and Bridgeport stations.

To finalise the station’s design, the City of Richmond and TransLink conducted a virtual open house last November.

Around $41.45m (C$52m) has been invested by the City of Richmond and TransLink for the development of this station.

For the purpose of investment, the City of Richmond raised nearly $25.51m (C$32m) from developers through voluntary contributions.

TransLink said in a statement: “This is the first funding partnership of its kind in TransLink’s history. This is the second time TransLink has constructed an additional SkyTrain station to serve an in-operation SkyTrain line.”

In July this year, TransLink announced plans to commence the construction project aimed at replacing the ageing expansion joints along the SkyTrain tracks of the SkyBridge in Surrey.