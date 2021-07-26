TransLink to begin upgrade work on SkyBridge in Canada

The 616m-long SkyBridge features a pair of 123m metre towers. Credit: TransLink.

Canadian public transport operator TransLink has announced plans to commence the construction project aimed at replacing the ageing expansion joints along the SkyTrain tracks of the SkyBridge in Surrey.

SkyBridge carries the Expo Line service between New Westminster and Surrey, crossing over the Fraser River.

Since their construction, the expansion joints on the bridge have not been changed and have now reached the end of their lifespan.

The project will be executed under the TransLink’s Maintenance and Upgrade Program.

It will focus on offering future security and reliability of the SkyTrain operations.



From 31 July to 7 August, the Expo Line will run with single-track service between Columbia Station Platform 1 and Scott Road Station.

From 14 August to 21 August, it will single-track between Scott Road Station and New Westminster Station Platform 2.

TransLink said in a statement: “To keep customers moving as quickly as possible between stations, trains will cross two at a time in each direction, providing 15-minute service during peak periods. At all other times, one train will cross in each direction, providing 12-minute service.”

As per the requirement, additional SkyTrain staff will be on-site at affected stations in Surrey and New Westminster for guiding the commuters.

The 616m-long SkyBridge features a pair of 123m metre towers.

Until 2019, it was the world’s longest cable-supported, transit-only bridge.

Thereafter, the Egongyan Rail Transit Bridge across the Yangtze River in China became the longest such bridge.

Earlier this month, TransLink announced that it will commence the Burrard SkyTrain Station upgrade project early next year.

The modernisation work will continue for around two years.

