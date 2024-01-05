Spanish locomotive manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has been awarded a €130m contract for the supply of Rome’s new tram fleet by ATAC S.p.A.
The deal will cover the design and manufacturing of 40 tram units and includes tram maintenance provisions for a further five years. There is also the option of increasing the project’s unit count by another 81, bringing the total to 121.
According to CAF, the base deal is worth €130m ($142m), with the potential to expand to more than €400m if ATAC S.p.A utilises all of the contract’s options.
CAF made a statement emphasising the company’s commitment to sustainable transport: “This is a testament to the CAF Group’s commitment to the Italian market and in particular to sustainable transport in the Italian capital, where it has been working in partnership with Roma Capitale for over 20 years”.
“Throughout these years the company has supplied 71 metro units currently in service on the A, B and Roma-Lido lines, successfully meeting high operational reliability and availability standards”
The 40 trams will feature the Urbos tram solution, a CAF-designed unit, with a modular and flexible design including 100% low floor and variable widths of 2300 mm, 2400mm and 2500mm.
The tram will be composed of five modules, one of which will be ready for an upgrade with the OESS (On Board Energy Storage Systems) system, which will allow the unit to operate on catenary-free sections.
This agreement extends CAF’s portfolio of projects across Italy, which includes two contracts with the cities of Palermo and Naples in July 2023.