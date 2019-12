CAF group’s technological subsidiary CAF Signalling has completed the testing of its Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over ETCS (GoA2) in CAF’s SNG trains.

Dutch operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) conducted the trial. This marks the first instance of ATO over ETCS testing in passenger trains.

NS selected CAF to test the technology as part of its ongoing analysis of operational efficiency.

The company conducted the test overnight on 10 December when the SNG train ran automatically from Swifterbant to Kampen Zuid without passengers.

The train automatically stopped in Dronten station at the scheduled time. Staff from CAF Signalling, the NS management board and the Dutch media were present.



This trial is part of a test campaign of the varied features of ATO over ETCS taking place over the course of the next few months.

Last month, a consortium of CAF and Revenga Smart Solutions won a signalling contract for the Ferrocarril Central project in Uruguay.

The contract has a total value of €50m, with CAF’s share valued at €30m. CAF will implement new electronic interlocking, a centralised Traffic Control system and the ERTMS L1 system.

In August, the Saudi Arabian Railway Company (SAR) contracted CAF to install its LeadMind digital train platform on six-passenger trains.

CAF Signalling also received three rail contracts in Europe through separate consortia.

Awarded by companies in Spain, Slovenia and Bulgaria, the three contracts have a combined value of €120m.

In March, CAF received a contract to install a real-time remote monitoring and condition-based maintenance (CBM) system on Northern trains in the UK.