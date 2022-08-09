CAF wins light rail contract for Canberra Metro in Australia

The new LRVs will enable existing vehicles to temporarily halt their services and retrofit them with batteries. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received a light rail contract from the Australian and Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Governments for Canberra Metro in the country.

Under the contract, CAF will deliver five new light rail vehicles (LRVs) from 2024.

The company will also retrofit onboard batteries to Canberra’s existing light rail fleet of 14 vehicles. It will enable the fleet to operate on the wire-free extension to Commonwealth Park and the future Stage 2B extension to Woden.

The new LRVs will also enable existing vehicles to temporarily halt their services and retrofit them with batteries, without affecting existing light rail services, stated the ACT government.

Scope of the contract also includes the expansion of the light rail depot at Mitchell for the ongoing maintenance of the larger fleet of LRVs.

The depot work is anticipated to be concluded in mid-2024.

Under the light rail Stage 2A project, main construction works will also be started to raise London Circuit.

The works will begin after the submission of an environmental evaluation and work approval application for the Stage 2A project.

Upon the completion of the London Circuit raising, construction on the light rail line will commence.

Australian and ACT Governments are jointly funding the Stage 2A project.

ACT transport and city services minister Chris Steel said: “This contract is a critical milestone for the delivery of the Stage 2A extension of light rail to Commonwealth Park and supports future services to Woden.

“We need to order new LRVs now, and upgrade our existing fleet and depot, to ensure we have enough vehicles manufactured, delivered, tested and ready to start services to Commonwealth Park when construction of the track is completed.

