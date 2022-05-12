CAF deploys Dassault’s platform to improve productivity

CAF has migrated solutions and data to the Dassault platform. Credit: Dassault Systèmes.

Spain-based Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has implemented the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes to enhance productivity across its value network.

The company has completed the migration of solutions and data to the Dassault platform as part of its technological strategy.

Dassault’s platform is expected to help CAF advance the time-to-market of its rolling stock, wheelsets, as well as traction and communication systems.

It will use the platform for the improvement of design and engineering, data management, and global efficiency.

Dassault Systèmes transportation and mobility industry vice president Laurence Montanari said: “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables CAF to enhance collaboration, master complexity, and support all stakeholders to rapidly engineer and optimise mobility for comfort, safety and sustainability.”

Dassault noted that almost 1,200 users at CAF and its suppliers can now collaborate on one business experience platform to ensure digital continuity and access to a single source of information.

By using the platform, CAF can rapidly search, retrieve and reuse design information across multiple product configurations.

It will also help accelerate decision-making with an automated and integrated change management process and also use virtual twins and virtual reality for the validation of prototypes with customers.

CAF PLM director Sergio Heras said: “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform transforms our design and engineering internally and how we access product definition outside of engineering.

“Having a fast and reactive organisation and technology enables us to efficiently meet thousands of different project requirements with innovative and high added-value products.”

Earlier this month, CAF won a contract from Spain-based Metro de Granada (Granada Metro) for the delivery of eight new units for the single light rail line in the city of Granada.