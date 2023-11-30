The purple line, which is set to open by 2026, will span through the centre of Tel Aviv. Credit: Dmitry Pistrov/ Shutterstock

Spanish rail manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has announced the appointment of Cervello to offer infrastructure cybersecurity for Israel’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) Purple Line.

The multi-year agreement is said to represent a step forward in Israel’s NTA-led LRT project, which intends to connect six major Israeli cities to improve the country’s residents’ quality of life.

Cervello is set to deliver a cybersecurity solution for train infrastructure to safeguard the Purple Line’s 43 stations and projected 256,000 daily passengers.

Rodrigo Ramirez, Project Manager at CAF emphasised the assurance that the appointment of Cervello brings.

Ramirez said: “We strive to ensure that passengers can travel with the utmost confidence at every stage of this development project, and selecting Cervello was no different.”

“Cervello’s cybersecurity platform brings a new level of confidence and assurance that aligns with our standards as well as with our commitment to the safety and security of Israel’s transportation infrastructure.”

Through the project, Cervello plans to provide security teams with broad visibility, deep asset intelligence, and proactive risk management capabilities to promptly identify and detect cyber risks.

According to Cervello, the joint effort between CAF and Cervello will “alter the rail cybersecurity environment”.

Roie Onn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cervello added: “We are honoured to be chosen to lead this important cybersecurity effort in our home region, as well as to be collaborating with so many exceptional partners and innovators in their respective fields.”

“It is our commitment to work diligently to ensure the safety and integrity of Tel Aviv’s LRT infrastructure.”

The project will feature further assistance from Bynet Data Communications.

CAF was chosen for the project in 2022, with a contract term of 25 years and a contract value exceeding €525m ($572m).