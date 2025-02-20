The project features trains reaching 200km/h faster than Canada’s current passenger trains. Credit: SYSTRA.

The Canadian government has selected the Cadence Consortium as the preferred private developer partner for the Alto high-speed rail project between Quebec City and Toronto.

The Cadence team comprises CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRealis, Keolis, Systra, SNCF Voyageurs, and Air Canada.

In 2023, Canada’s Minister for Transport Pablo Rodriguez moved forward with plans for the High Frequency Rail (HFR) project to build a new passenger rail line between Québec City and Toronto with the launch of the procurement process.

The project will include trains that can reach speeds of up to 200km/h, 40km/h faster than the existing trains of Canada’s passenger rail service and high-speed segments of track for faster travel.

CDPQ Infra president and CEO Jean-Marc Arbaud said: “This landmark project is set to revolutionise mobility in Canada for future generations.

“The Cadence consortium’s unparalleled expertise, synergy, and successful track record offer Alto, the Crown corporation with which we will develop this project, a trusted partner to bring this visionary project to life at the best possible cost.”

Major infrastructure projects such as the Alto high-speed rail are pivotal in fostering a more productive economy, addressing the connectivity and mobility needs of Canadians, and supporting sustainable community development, according to Systra.

The Alto rail project will link several key cities including Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Montreal, Laval, Ottawa, Peterborough, and Toronto.

Cadence has leveraged the expertise of its members to align with the vision and standards set for the project.

Systra Group CEO Jean-Charles Vollery said: “We are thrilled to be associated to Canada’s initiative and vision for transforming the way people travel in the country.

“At Systra, we are driven by signature projects and Alto hits the spot! Together with our partners, we will bring expertise of delivering large-scale projects around the world, acquired over more than 65 years of providing sustainable rail solutions in Canada and abroad.”