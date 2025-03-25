Ferrovial’s subsidiary Budimex will be responsible for the construction aspect of the works. Credit: Ferrovial.

Budimex, a Polish subsidiary of Ferrovial, has been selected as part of a consortium to design and construct the main line of the Rail Baltica project in Estonia.

The consortium has been contracted to design and build a 58.08km stretch of high-speed railway from Pärnu to the Latvian border.

Budimex, which holds a 40% stake in the consortium, will be responsible for construction works, alongside France’s Bouygues Travaux Publics and Estonia-based KMG Infra OÜ.

The consortium also includes Ingérop Conseil et Ingénierie and WSP Finland, who will be responsible for design.

Tendered by OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia, the project has an estimated value of €332m ($359.1m).

Co-financed by the European Union and the Estonian state budget, the railway project will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 249km/h. It is slated for completion by the end of 2030.

The contract will be carried out under an ‘alliance’ agreement, promoting close cooperation between the authority and the bidding companies.

This approach is structured in phases, including design, construction, and defect liability, with each phase receiving separate approval.

It is designed to reduce disputes and enhance the efficiency and transparency of the project.

Budimex anticipates that the construction contract for the subsequent section of Rail Baltica to bolster its order book by as much as 500m zloty($129.3m).

In November 2024, Rail Baltica shortlisted five consortia for the first round of station construction procurement for the Estonian section.

This infrastructure initiative aims to integrate the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with the European rail network, offering high-speed travel along an 870km route.