Buckinghamshire Council has approved the HS2 345m Small Dean Viaduct design, the viaduct will run across the A413 and rail lines south of Wendover.

The viaducts were designed by HS2 main works contractor, EKFB – made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall. ASC is the design partner and Moxon is the specialist architect.

EKFB’s interface and stakeholder director Simon Matthews, said: “Small Dean Viaduct is the most high profile of the 15 viaducts that we are delivering across our 80 km central section of high speed 2, and we have been developing our design to respond to the unique challenges of building a sustainable structure that responds to the local environment.

“Using the guidance in the Chilterns AONB Detailed Design Principles, and working collaboratively with local stakeholders, we are very pleased to receive planning approval for this iconic structure and the surrounding features.

“Works are already underway to prepare for the new viaduct, and over the next two years the foundations and piers will be built alongside the busy A413, before the 5,800 tonne deck will be launched in 2025.”

The viaduct is one of only two places in the Chilterns where the HS2 route will be above ground level. The underside of the viaduct is 6m above the road.

Northbound trains will pass Wendover in a short tunnel after crossing the viaduct. The tunnel is designed to reduce environmental impact. Planning approval was given this week under Schedule 17 of the HS2 Act for the tunnel’s south South portal and noise barriers.

The viaduct will span the Chiltern line to London Marylebone. There will also be a realignment of Small Dean Lane and the A413 so that it can pass under the viaduct.

HS2 will also introduce a shared foot and cycle path along the main road, which passes under the viaduct between the A413 London Road roundabout and houses near Rocky Lane. This will form part of the Misbourne Greenway project.