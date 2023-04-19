British Sign Language Screen in Birmingham New Street. Credit: Network Rail.

At the start of April touchscreens showing signed travel information was launched at eight Network Rail managed stations.

The technology was piloted at Euston station in 2021. Now, all four stations in Network Rail’s North West and Central region have installed the touchscreens, which were developed over the last three years along with Nottingham-based screen manufacturer LB Foster.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s North West and Central region passenger director, said: “I’m really proud that the pioneering work started by the team at Euston station two years ago has now been rolled out at stations across the country to benefit deaf passengers who rely on British Sign Language.

“We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail. We are always developing new ways to improve accessibility so it’s great [that] this initiative is being adopted far and wide.”

Sign Language interpreters created the standard messaging as part of the screen software. The team of interpreters are also on standby for more bespoke signed information during disruption.

Messaging can be turned into British Sign Language within an hour. The videos are then uploaded to the screens using 4G technology.

The technology is being used at Birmingham New Street station, London Euston station, Liverpool Lime Street station, Manchester Piccadilly station, Leeds station, Reading station, London Paddington station, Bristol Temple Meads station.

London Waterloo also trialed the announcement touchscreen in February.

In May, the technology will be introduced to Kings Cross station and London Liverpool Street station.