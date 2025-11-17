Brightline operates passenger train service linking cities in Central and South Florida. Credit: Sotereon.AI/Brightline/Business Wire.

Brightline and Sotereon.AI have entered into a partnership to implement LiDAR technology on two of the rail provider’s locomotives, marking the first use of this system on a Florida passenger rail service.

LiDAR employs laser pulses to generate spatial images of surrounding areas or objects.

This application to rail is designed to deliver a real-time digital model of the Brightline corridor.

Sotereon.AI chief operating officer Greg Moya said: “Brightline’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission at Sotereon.AI.

“By listening to our customers and applying transformative AI to rail infrastructure, we are jointly pioneering LiDAR perception analytics in a way that’s never been done before — establishing a new standard for intelligent corridor monitoring.”

Sotereon.AI will utilise its Overwatch perception platform to process data gathered from high-definition LiDAR sensors installed on the trains.

The objective is to produce an up-to-date digital duplicate of the railway line during daily operations, assisting with ongoing maintenance and inspection activities.

The joint project will also enable both companies to analyse the effectiveness of mounting high-resolution sensors on trains travelling at speeds reaching 125mph.

Brightline operations vice president Michael Lefevre said: “This technology has the potential to transform the way railroads monitor and inspect their corridors.

“This is a perfect demonstration of two innovative companies looking at the way the rest of the industry does something and aspiring to more.”

Lefevre also claimed the partnership was the first example of LiDAR use on railways or locomotives, but that’s not true.

Brightline operates passenger trains connecting cities between Central and South Florida, including Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

The company is currently constructing a route linking Las Vegas and Southern California.

Sotereon.AI provides AI-based LiDAR perception solutions for public infrastructure, airports, and security environments through its Overwatch Platform.

