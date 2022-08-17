View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 17, 2022

Brightline holds topping-off ceremony for Boca Raton station in Florida

Brightline’s new station will enable passengers to travel from Boca Raton to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

Brightline.
Boca station will be constructed on a 1.8-acre site across from Mizner Park and adjacent to the downtown library. Credit: Brightline.

Intercity rail operator Brightline and its contractor Kaufman Lynn have held a “topping-off” ceremony for its Boca Raton station and parking garage in Florida, US.

The vertical and structural work has been completed on the project, and now work will be carried out to complete the interiors.

Brightline stated that the topping-off event will be ‘commemorated with a ceremonial signing of a beam inside the train station’.

The firm is collaborating with the City of Boca Raton and the Federal Railroad Administration on the project. It secured a CRISI grant of $16.4m for the project.

Upon completion, the station will help passengers to travel from Boca Raton to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

Brightline intends to begin passenger service to Boca Raton by the end of this year.

Boca station is being built on a 1.8-acre site across from Mizner Park and adjacent to the downtown library.

The station will include 22,000ft² of space with autonomous MRKT and SMART and PREMIUM lounges.

Furthermore, a 455-space parking garage will serve Brightline’s Boca station and visitors to the library.

Brightline’s station in Aventura is also expected to open this year. It will be followed by service to Orlando in 2023.

Brightline president Patrick Goddard said: “Our construction teams are working across South Florida and throughout the state to connect Florida like never before and we can’t wait to connect to Boca.

“Boca which has become a hub for technology and innovation, and the new station will allow us to connect visitors and locals to this thriving city with modern, eco-friendly transportation.”

Related Companies
Westermo

Trackside and On-Board Data Communication Systems

Visit Profile
William Cook Rail

Bogie and Coupler Systems for Rail Infrastructure

Visit Profile
OMK Design

Modular Seating Systems for Public Waiting Areas

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology