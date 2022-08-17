Brightline holds topping-off ceremony for Boca Raton station in Florida

Boca station will be constructed on a 1.8-acre site across from Mizner Park and adjacent to the downtown library. Credit: Brightline.

Intercity rail operator Brightline and its contractor Kaufman Lynn have held a “topping-off” ceremony for its Boca Raton station and parking garage in Florida, US.

The vertical and structural work has been completed on the project, and now work will be carried out to complete the interiors.

Brightline stated that the topping-off event will be ‘commemorated with a ceremonial signing of a beam inside the train station’.

The firm is collaborating with the City of Boca Raton and the Federal Railroad Administration on the project. It secured a CRISI grant of $16.4m for the project.

Upon completion, the station will help passengers to travel from Boca Raton to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

Brightline intends to begin passenger service to Boca Raton by the end of this year.

Boca station is being built on a 1.8-acre site across from Mizner Park and adjacent to the downtown library.

The station will include 22,000ft² of space with autonomous MRKT and SMART and PREMIUM lounges.

Furthermore, a 455-space parking garage will serve Brightline’s Boca station and visitors to the library.

Brightline’s station in Aventura is also expected to open this year. It will be followed by service to Orlando in 2023.

Brightline president Patrick Goddard said: “Our construction teams are working across South Florida and throughout the state to connect Florida like never before and we can’t wait to connect to Boca.

“Boca which has become a hub for technology and innovation, and the new station will allow us to connect visitors and locals to this thriving city with modern, eco-friendly transportation.”