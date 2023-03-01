Alstom is involved in the production of 36 eight-car trains at its rolling stock industrial facility in Taubaté. Credit: Alstom.

Brazil-based ViaMobilidade has taken delivery of the first 8900 series train from French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

ViaMobilidade is the concessionaire responsible for managing São Paulo’s 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda lines.

As part of this contract, Alstom is engaged in the production of 36 eight-car trains at its rolling stock industrial facility in Taubaté (SP).

To support the contract, the company installed a new industrial line to double the capacity at the factory.

According to the company, the investment enabled the creation of over 500 direct jobs.

Manufactured using stainless steel, the Metropolis train can accommodate 2,600 passengers. The car shells of the vehicles are lighter compared to carbon steel models, stated the company.

Covered in the lines jewelled colours, the trains feature doors and corridors that will enable better passenger exchange and freedom of movement.

Other features include spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility, large windows and doors.

Furthermore, the trains deploy modern technologies such as passenger counting, dynamic line maps, monitors and video surveillance, fire detectors and fire extinguishers.

Alstom Brasil general director Pierre Bercaire said: “Proud to be part of the modernisation of urban mobility in São Paulo, Alstom delivers the first train for lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda.

“This advanced train, with Alstom automatic train control technology, will allow for more fluid and comfortable circulation for the local population, and marks the beginning of a journey towards the continuous improvement of people’s quality of life through the rail network.”

Last month, Alstom received a contract from private rail passenger carrier RegioJet for the supply of 13 Traxx MS3 locomotives.