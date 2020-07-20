Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation and Czech Railways freight subsidiary CD Cargo have deployed the TRAXX MS3 locomotives on the Czech Republic’s railway network.

Two locomotives pulling freight trains commenced commercial trial operation on 3 July.

In August 2018, Bombardier Transportation secured a contract to supply up to 50 TRAXX Multi-System (MS) locomotives to CD Cargo.

The first call-off under the contract is an order for ten TRAXX MS3 locomotives, which feature the Last Mile function that enables to operate on non-electrified track sections.

The first ten vehicles will be utilised for freight and passenger movement across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Poland.



ČD Cargo board of directors chairman Ivan Bednárik said: “Using this modern locomotive in our fleet will enable us to offer our customers additional services, thanks to its increased power and efficiency.

“We are also proud to be the first ones to operate the TRAXX MS3 locomotive, the first locomotive to be fully compliant with the new Czech Electromagnetic Compatibility standard, which is one of the most stringent in Europe. This recently achieved authorisation shows that our new locomotive is at the forefront of modern rail vehicles in Europe.”

Bombardier Transportation Czech Republic and Slovakia sales representative Tomáš Holý added: “Our TRAXX 3 platform is our latest product development in the locomotives segment and it’s a very proud moment, not just for me, but for everyone at Bombardier to see the TRAXX MS3 locomotive enter in commercial operation.”

