Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with Norwegian transport operator Vy Tåg for the maintenance of its Night Train fleet in Sweden.

The contract is valid for four years and can be extended for an additional two years.

Vy Tåg CEO Dag Lokrantz-Bernitz said: “Vy Tåg looks forward to working with Bombardier Transportation to raise the quality and experience of the Night Train service for Upper Norrland and its vehicles in the coming period.

“With the new vehicle maintenance agreement, Vy Tåg is taking a big step towards the incentive model that we believe in and putting a strong focus on collaboration to achieve our high goals for our service to our passengers on the Stockholm – Luleå – Narvik route.”

The contract will come into effect from December and is valid until December 2024.



Bombardier will be responsible for the regular maintenance of 12 locomotives and 75 passenger coaches.

It will also carry out heavy maintenance activities, which include bogie overhaul.

The work will be performed in the Notviken depot in Luleå, Sweden.

Bombardier Transportation Services Nordics head Jack Wieland added: “We are delighted to be chosen by Vy Tåg to support its new Night Train venture with fleet maintenance.

“Bombardier’s team in Luleå is already doing tremendous work to keep these trains in top condition and it is rewarding to see the quality of our team’s work acknowledged with this new contract in the strategic services business segment.

“We will uphold our high level of service excellence when Vy Tåg takes over the Night Train operations later this year.”

Earlier this week, India’s Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) given a letter of award (LOA) to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply 201 metro cars and an advanced signalling solution.