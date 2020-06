Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation has announced the delivery of its first BOMBARDIER MOVIA C30 metro trainsets to Swedish operator Stockholm Public Transport (SL).

The trainsets have been designed for the red line of Stockholm’s metro system and are expected to enhance the passenger experience while reducing energy consumption.

In 2013, SL awarded the contract to Bombardier to deliver 96 four-car trains.

MOVIA C30 metro trainsets feature a driver’s cab at each end and seating capacity for 140 passengers in a four-by-four seating configuration, with additional seats along the vehicles’ sides.

They also have standing areas and multi-purpose spaces to optimise capacity and passenger flow.



Bombardier Transportation project director Henrik Junkrans said: “Six MOVIA C30 metro trainsets have been handed over to our customer SL since April.

“We welcome the strong partnership we have with SL, and together we are delivering this fleet of new MOVIA C30 trains, which will bring attractive, sustainable and reliable public transportation to Stockholm’s citizens, thanks to their award-winning Scandinavian design, energy-efficient technology and predictive maintenance solution.”

Bombardier’s new MOVIA C30 metro trainsets will gradually replace the older trains on the red line, which connects Stockholm’s northeastern and southwestern suburbs directly with the city centre.

The Government of Sweden has been investing in improving the country’s mobility solutions.

This investment in the metro network aims to increase capacity through line extensions and with the addition of new stations and modern, comfortable trains.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the metro system carried more than one million passengers per day in normal operations.