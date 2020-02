India’s Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has awarded an Rs8.55bn ($119m) contract to China’s CRRC Corporation’s subsidiary for 36 train sets consisting of 216 coaches.

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen secured the contract to deliver rolling stock for BMRCL’s phase two project.

CRRC will also establish a facility in Sri City in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India.

It has committed to manufacturing 34 of the train sets, or 204 coaches, in India.

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth told the Times of India that CRRC estimated its cost at Rs2.35bn less than that of the second-lowest tender.



The delivery of the coaches will begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Out of the 216 coaches, 126 coaches or 21 six-car trains will operate on the purple and green lines. The rest of the 90 coaches or 15 six-car trains will operate on the yellow line.

A senior BMRCL official said: “These coaches are mainly needed in Whitefield and BIEC corridors on purple and green lines.”

BMRCL intends to complete the lines from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura Township and Mysuru Road to Kengeri this year. It has scheduled Byappanahalli to Whitefield for completion in 2021 and Nagasandra to BIEC for completion in 2022.

It has also scheduled RV Road to Bommasandra for completion in November 2021 and Gottigere to Nagawara in June 2024.

The 90 coaches for the yellow line will feature a communications-based train control (CBTC) system.

BMRCL expects the yellow line’s automation systems to adhere to Grade of Automation level four (GOA4) standards. This will allow trains to operate without drivers at frequency.

CRRC has previously supplied rolling stock to the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata, and Nagpur Metros.