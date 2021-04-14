BKJV wins contract for HS2 rail project in UK

The Bauer Keller joint venture (BKJV) between Bauer Technologies and Keller UK has secured a $113.2m (£95m) contract to deliver geotechnical work for the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project in the UK.

The contract was awarded by EKFB, a JV of four international infrastructure companies Eiffage, Kier Group, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall.

EKFB is constructing the C23 package of the new high-speed railway line between London and the West Midlands. This consists of 80km of high-speed rail infrastructure, including 15 viaducts, more than 80 bridges, 7km of green tunnels and 30 million cubic metres of excavation.

BKJV’s scope of work under the contract involves the construction of piled foundations for the structures, secant piled and slurry walls, as well as the installation of pressure relief drains.

It has already completed the initial preliminary pile testing works and is focused on a mobilisation to site to begin the main works this month.



Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “After two and a half years of working collaboratively with EKFB in the planning phase of this project, we are excited to make a start in April on the main works of this section, for what is Europe’s largest infrastructure project.”

Slated for completion in 2024, the contract would require more than 200 specialists in ground engineering and foundations working across various site locations during the production phase.

Keller Europe president Jim De Waele said: “BKJV is a return to our successful partnership with Bauer having previously worked together on the London Underground and Crossrail station projects.

“We’re excited to bring our complementary geotechnical capabilities, experience and capacity to one of the most demanding and exciting transport projects in Europe.”