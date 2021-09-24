Belam and Cepton to improve safety at railway level crossings

Cepton’s Helius Smart Lidar System, which has been placed at a railway intersection in Europe, has monitored more than 15,000 train passages with precision. Credit: Belam/ Business Wire.

Smart lidar solutions provider Cepton Technologies has partnered with Lithuania-based system integrator Belam to enhance rail passenger and road user safety.

The partners will achieve this through the deployment of lidar-supported obstacle detection at railway level crossings.

Cepton’s Helius Smart Lidar System, which has been deployed at a railway intersection in Europe, is said to have so far monitored more than 15,000 train passages with precision.

The solution has also aided in boosting the train service’s efficiency, along with traffic flow, noted the companies.

Belam trialled different kinds of sensors such as lidars and microwave radars during the development phase to enable 24/7, accurate obstacle detection.



According to the company, the testing period demonstrated that Helius Smart Lidar System gives ‘the most reliable results in terms of eliminating false positives and false negatives’ in comparison with other sensors.

Furthermore, the Vista-P90 lidars installed as part of the Helius system is said to have performed better than other technologies.

These technologies were being tested to produce high-resolution 3D imaging of automobiles, people and other objects, 24 hours a day.

For categorising objects and tracking their speeds and locations in real-time, the Helius perception software was utilised to process the lidar data.

Cepton said in a statement: “Integrated together with other sensors, including CCTV cameras used for recording licence plates during traffic violations, and meteorological sensors used to determine weather conditions, Cepton’s lidar solutions enabled a truly intelligent railway crossing by providing the key information needed to deliver comprehensive traffic analytics and trigger the appropriate responses to help save lives.”

Driven by Cepton’s Micro Motion Technology, Vista-P90 lidar provides a wide field of view coverage (90° horizontal x 40° vertical), along with high-resolution and long-range at an economical price.

The rotation-free, frictionless, and mirrorless sensor can function continuously even during adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, the Helius smart lidar system is easy to incorporate, maintain and expand due to the multi-lidar aggregation, edge computing and low-bandwidth data output.