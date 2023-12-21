Rail manufacturer Siemens Mobility has signed an order with rail operator BDZ – Passenger Services (Bulgarian State Railways) in Bulgaria to deliver 10 of its Smartron locomotives to expand its fleet.
The Lv91.1m ($51m) order will see the Smartron X4-E-Lok-D locomotives begin to be delivered in the next 18 months, with all 10 set to be handed over by December 2025.
Kalin Ivanov, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Bulgaria, said: “We are pleased that 18 years after the delivery of the first Desiro diesel multiple units for the needs of BDZ, we have the opportunity to support the national railway carrier in the modernization of the rolling stock.
“With their high-tech characteristics, proven profitability, and environmental friendliness, the Siemens Smartron locomotives have established themselves as a leading concept in Europe and will help ensure improved availability and comfort for passengers in our country.”
In addition to the locomotive order, Siemens also signed two contracts, worth Lv84.66m ($47.55m), with BDZ for the supply of spare parts and technical support for the rail operator’s existing 15 Smartron vehicles over the next nine years.
The contracts are part of an effort in Bulgaria to upgrade its rail infrastructure with Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeykov saying that the country must do “everything possible to catch up with the lag in rail transport” to reach the levels of other “developed” countries.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
BDZ’s order with Siemens comes at the end of a successful year for the manufacturer in Europe, which has included a €5bn contract with Austria’s ÖBB.