View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 30, 2022

New tunnel completed on Banihal-Katra rail link in India’s J&K

The new tunnel will help connect two stations on the 111km Banihal-Katra railway link

Banihal-Katra rail link
A 9.8km tunnel has been completed on the Banihal-Katra railway link. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

A 9.8km tunnel on the Banihal-Katra railway link in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has been completed, the Press Trust of India reported citing officials.

The tunnel has been designed to connect two stations on the 111km Banihal-Katra railway link, which is currently under construction.

This line is being constructed as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.

This year in January, the 12.6 km tunnel called T-49B was completed, which is claimed to be the longest tunnel of Indian Railways.

Furthermore, the overarch deck of the rail bridge has been completed with a golden joint over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of the Reasi district. It is said to be the highest rail bridge in the world.

An official was quoted by the news agency as saying: “We have succeeded in completing the construction work on the tunnel between Dugga and Sawlakote stations in the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL.”

With the completion of this tunnel, the Dugga railway station, situated on the Jammu end, has been linked with Basindadar (Sawalkote) railway station at the Srinagar end.

The USBRL project has a total length of 272km, of which 161km was commissioned in phases.

In October 2009, the first phase of the 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned.

The 18km Banihal-Qazigund was commissioned in June 2013, and the 25km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.

The 111km Katra-Banihal section features 37 bridges and 35 tunnels.

Related Companies
CARGO-LAKK

Paint and Coatings for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Selectron Systems AG

Automation Solutions and Safety Control for Rail Vehicles, Train Control and Management System (TCMS)

Visit Profile
Polyamp

Secure DC/DC converters in Train and Track Side

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology