Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), Bangkok Expressway, Metro Public Company (BEM) and CH Karnchang Public Company have implemented the full passenger revenue service for the Bangkok’s Blue Line Metro Extension.

Supporting this project, Siemens Mobility carried out the integration of turnkey services for 35 three-car metro trains, installed signalling, constructed the traction power supply and developed a passenger information system.

The company also implemented a SCADA system, delivered depot workshop equipment, and established system integration with the incorporation of the ST Electronics Thailand provided telecommunications and platform screen door systems.

Additionally, Siemens Mobility will also offer maintenance work for a period of ten years along with overall project management.

Blue Line Extension adds 28km with 19 new stops and 35 three-car trains.



With this extension, the Blue Line can accommodate around 500,000 passengers daily. The Blue Line links the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya river to the other parts of the city.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “The completion of the Blue Line Extension is a significant transportation milestone for Bangkok. The ability to now move nearly 500,000 people via the Blue Line provides the city with a key mobility resource to assist in managing its continued growth.

“Siemens Mobility was able to help deliver this important project on schedule by providing one system. It’s classic turnkey: because we are responsible for all aspects of this project, focusing fully on efficient operations from day one, and implementing perfect maintenance that guarantees unmatched availability.”

In 2017, a consortium of Siemens and ST Electronics (Thailand) were contracted to deliver metro trains and associated equipment for extending Bangkok’s Blue Line Metro.