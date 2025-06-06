Ballard fuel cells provide a sustainable solution for rail operations, delivering long-range, fast refuelling, and adaptable service across various routes and conditions. Credit: yurgen2021/Shutterstock.

Ballard Power Systems has signed a supply agreement with Sierra Northern Railway for 1.5MW of fuel cell engines, with delivery expected in 2025.

The agreement is part of Sierra Northern Railway’s decarbonisation strategy in California.

Ballard will provide 12 FCmove-XD engines to retrofit three diesel locomotives, transitioning them to hydrogen power for zero-emission operations.

The FCmove-XD modules are designed for heavy-duty applications and are a cost-effective alternative to overhead catenary systems and providing high reliability, durability, efficiency, and power density.

Ballard Power Systems CEO and president Randy MacEwen said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sierra Northern Railway on this groundbreaking project.

“This partnership underscores the versatility of our industry leading fuel cell technology and the critical role fuel cells can play in advancing sustainable rail solutions. We are excited to continue Ballard’s momentum in decarbonising the North American freight rail sector.”

Sierra Northern Railway president Kennan H. Beard III said: “Integrating Ballard’s fuel cell modules into our switching locomotives aligns with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

“This initiative not only enhances our operational efficiency but is also a pivotal step in California’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.”

In April this year, Sierra Northern Railway completed tests for a four-axle, hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emission switching locomotive in West Sacramento, California.

The development of this locomotive received a $4m investment from the California Energy Commission, with GTI Energy managing the project.

This funding supports the design, integration, and demonstration phases, marking an essential contribution to California’s clean transportation goals.

