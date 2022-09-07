Ballard to offer fuel cell tech for India’s hydrogen-powered trains

Medha Servo Drives is responsible for the development of hydrogen-driven trains in India. Credit: KARTICK DUTTA from Pixabay.

Ballard Power Systems has received a contract from rail system integrator Medha Servo Drives for the delivery of fuel cell technology for India’s first hydrogen-fuelled trains.

Indian Railways awarded a contract to Medha Servo Drives for the development of these trains as an initial step towards reaching its net zero goals.

Under the contract, Ballard will install eight units of 100 kW FCmove-HD+ fuel cell modules on two retrofitted diesel-electric commuter trains.

These modules are expected to provide enhanced efficiency and power density compared to earlier module generations.

Ballard plans to deliver the fuel cell modules in 2023, while the new hydrogen-powered trains are anticipated to enter service in 2024.

The company will supply additional retrofits following the initial deployment.

Medha Servo Drives managing director Kasyap Reddy said: “Rail transportation is a critical piece of infrastructure across India and we are proud to be taking the first steps to decarbonise this facet of our economy.

“With leading technology and strong project economics, we are optimistic about the future of zero-emission rail transport.”

Separately, Blue Star secured two contracts worth $48.8m (INR3.9bn) from Bangalore Metro Rail (BMRCL) for the Reach-6 of Phase-II project.

The project, which is also known as the Pink Line, covers a distance of around 21km and links Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. The line will include 18 metro stations.

Under the first contract, which is valued at $25.4m (INR2.03bn), Blue Star will conduct maintenance works related to the tunnel ventilation system (TVS) and environmental control system (ECS).

The firm will also carry out SCADA works on six underground stations and associated tunnel sections in Reach-6 of the phase-II project.

Under the second contract, worth $23.4m (INR1.87bn), the company will carry out electrical and mechanical (E&M) works such as hydraulics, fire safety systems, and backup power systems for five underground stations,

It will also cover associated tunnel sections, and five elevated stations in Reach-6 of the project.