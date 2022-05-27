Balfour Beatty wins £50m contract for London Underground line

A Piccadilly line train at Russell Square. Credit: Chris Sampson/Flickr (Creative Commons)

UK-based infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty has received a £50m contract for London Underground’s Piccadilly line, which spans from the north to the west of the city.

Under the contract, the company will carry out essential upgrades to the Piccadilly line.

Balfour Beatty stated that ‘the contract is the first of several packages to be let under the new ‘London Underground High Voltage (HV) Power framework’, to which the company was appointed earlier this year.’

With an extension option of two years, the framework will run for six years.

The scope of the contract includes the design, supply, and installation of new assets along the Piccadilly line.

The works will help increase the traction power of the line needed to operate the next generation of trains.

According to the company, these trains are expected to be operational in 2025.

Balfour Beatty will renew and replace ageing assets such as high voltage and low voltage switchboards, along with new HV cables at various substations across the line.

The substations include Cockfosters, Hyde Park Corner, Northfields, Sudbury Hill, and Leicester Square.

Balfour Beatty rail and utilities business managing director Matthew Steele said: “Once complete, the programme will transform travel for thousands of passengers each day and ensure that the London Underground can continue to run a reliable and safe service for many more years to come.”

The company plans to begin works this month and conclude the project in 2025.

Last year in November, Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) concluded the acquisition of Balfour Beatty’s US Track Solutions operations.