RSRG takes over Balfour Beatty Track Solutions division

The Balfour Beatty Track Solutions division will now be rebranded as Rhomberg Sersa North America (RSNA). Credit: Andréas BRUN / Unsplash.

Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) has completed the acquisition of Balfour Beatty’s US Track Solutions operations in a deal worth $7.25m.

The acquired business will operate as Rhomberg Sersa North America (RSNA).

This deal is expected to expand RSRG’s geographic presence, making it the ‘largest owner-operator of ballast cleaning services in North America’.

With annual revenue of $10m, the Track Solutions unit offers various services for the rail industry. Among these services are ballast cleaning, track inspection, as well as subgrade management and equipment.

Rhomberg Sersa North America CEO Michael Match said: “Over the past 20 years, Balfour Beatty has invested in some of the very best ballast maintenance equipment and technologies, which has translated into Track Solutions becoming a leader in trackbed and ballast maintenance, as well as inspection technologies in the US.



“Meanwhile in Canada, Rhomberg Sersa is the market leader in ballast cleaning, milling and specialised urban grinding. This acquisition will create by far the largest owner-operator of ballast cleaning services in North America and with the market-leading inspection technologies, we can provide end-to-end solutions to clients to restore their trackbed and top of rail.”

RSNA, which owns a fleet of eight ballast cleaners, plans to deliver ‘the lowest cost per foot cut’ to customers with the ‘best’ machine reliability.

With the recent inclusion of ten Plasser MFS Wagons and two Power Wagons, RSNA expects to offer complete solutions for ballast renewal projects.

Now, RSNA will execute the existing contracts of the division, as well as extend its business across the country.

Some of the current clients of the division include Amtrak, NJ Transit, MTA, and BNSF.

Annually, the division studies and reports on the status of more than 48,280km of track.